Progressive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,782 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,061% compared to the average volume of 412 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

