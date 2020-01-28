Project Pai Trading Up 5.1% This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $21.40 million and $2.39 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, BitForex, HBUS and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.17 or 0.05604418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026228 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00128736 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002751 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032863 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,649,313,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,364,362 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Bitfinex, BitForex, OOOBTC and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

