Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 177,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Prologis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 840,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,900,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,665,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,423,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $65.38 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

