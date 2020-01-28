Prometeus Trading 202% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $1.11 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 202% higher against the dollar. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00012812 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.