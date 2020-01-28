Prospect Capital Co. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.9%.

Shares of PSEC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSEC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

