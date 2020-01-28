Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Short Interest Up 17.6% in January

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PTVCA stock remained flat at $$15.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. Protective Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%.

In other Protective Insurance news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson purchased 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,946.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,302.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protective Insurance stock. Capital Returns Management LLC grew its position in shares of Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Protective Insurance accounts for approximately 2.2% of Capital Returns Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Returns Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Protective Insurance worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

