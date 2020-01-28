Proton Token (PTT) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $965,668.00 and approximately $201,788.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, CoinTiger, LBank and DDEX. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,216,938,327 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BCEX, LBank, CoinTiger, FCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

