Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after buying an additional 57,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 627,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 467,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $9,651,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:PFS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,827. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

