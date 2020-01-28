Proxeus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,005.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Proxeus has a market capitalization of $721,202.00 and $1,005.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proxeus has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Proxeus token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.24 or 0.03158314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00194739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

