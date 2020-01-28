ProxyNode Tops One Day Trading Volume of $86.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $145,802.00 and $86.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 104.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 150,677,342 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

