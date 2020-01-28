Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Short Interest Down 15.9% in January

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

