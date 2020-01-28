Prudential Financial (PRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRU stock opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

