PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 340,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other news, COO John W. Petersen sold 800 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.31, for a total value of $140,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $729,524.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,002.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,531 shares of company stock worth $1,696,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.57. The stock had a trading volume of 57,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,854. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $141.69 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

