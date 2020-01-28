PTON Hits Market Capitalization of $397,786.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $397,786.00 and $20,825.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PTON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.