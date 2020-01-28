PUBLISH (NEWS) Achieves Market Cap of $369,060.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $369,060.00 and approximately $76,109.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,729,166 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.