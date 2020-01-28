Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Positive” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

APD stock opened at $233.47 on Tuesday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $158.73 and a 12 month high of $244.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 111,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,938,000 after buying an additional 110,071 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 394,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,596,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

