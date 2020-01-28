Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Northcoast Research (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hill-Rom in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $93.88 and a 52 week high of $117.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after buying an additional 307,825 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 6,123.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,587,000 after acquiring an additional 598,030 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Hill-Rom by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 11,744.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 250,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

