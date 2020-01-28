Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.62.

EL opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.91 and its 200 day moving average is $195.71. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

