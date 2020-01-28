Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Gentex by 87.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.