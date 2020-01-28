Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for SL Green Realty Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of SLG opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,525,000 after buying an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,417,000 after buying an additional 44,434 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 418,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.