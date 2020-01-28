Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Lifted by B. Riley

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Express in a report released on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of EXPR opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.13. Express has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 277,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Express by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Express in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Express by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.