QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Sells $53,500.00 in Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,275,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,763,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QADA stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -85.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

