Qbao (QBT) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $361,180.00 and $3,263.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, CoinEgg and Allcoin. During the last week, Qbao has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Allcoin, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

