Qiagen (QGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Qiagen has set its FY19 guidance at $1.43-1.44 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qiagen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $43.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

