Qitmeer Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Allcoin and CoinBene. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $7,574.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.03145554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00195244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00123821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinnest, CoinEgg, ZB.COM and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

