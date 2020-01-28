Qredit (XQR) Trading 53% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Qredit has traded up 53% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market cap of $506,648.00 and $904.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000208 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

