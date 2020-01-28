QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $578,477.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $537,828.00 and $578,477.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.03213505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

