QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.24.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

