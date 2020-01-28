Quant (QNT) Price Tops $4.06

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Quant token can now be bought for $4.06 or 0.00044792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $49.06 million and $2.11 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quant

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

