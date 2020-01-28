Quanta Utility Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,701.00 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $3,701.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.41 or 0.05661813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025981 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127558 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016126 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033065 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,178,962,867 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

