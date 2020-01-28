Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Down 46.7% Over Last 7 Days

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $3,705.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.03151374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

