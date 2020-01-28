Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $221,716.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $7.14 million and $221,716.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Liqui. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021926 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.30 or 0.02582341 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002307 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,231,564 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Tidex, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

