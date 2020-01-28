QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.59 or 0.05705201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026028 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127660 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016640 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,849,926 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

