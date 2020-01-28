Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QTRHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTRHF opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

