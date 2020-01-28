Quasarcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,720.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $676,090.00 and approximately $1,720.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051907 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,378,708 coins and its circulating supply is 168,378,708 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

