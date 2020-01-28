Quebecoin Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $7,900.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quebecoin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000525 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc.

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quebecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quebecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.