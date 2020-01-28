Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Update

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 818,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,135,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10,690.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after acquiring an additional 418,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.82. The stock had a trading volume of 999,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,859. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.