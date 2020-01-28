QunQun Market Capitalization Achieves $3.35 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $51.55 and $32.15. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $238,198.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.17 or 0.05604418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026228 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00128736 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002751 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032863 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

