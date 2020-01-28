Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 14,160,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at $1,368,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at $2,277,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 111.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 142,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 339.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qutoutiao has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

QTT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

