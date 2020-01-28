QYNO (QNO) Price Reaches $0.0004

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. QYNO has a total market cap of $393.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

