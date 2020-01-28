R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Short Interest Update

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

RCM stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,525. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -59.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $4,061,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $2,761,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

