Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

RARX opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a current ratio of 25.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $494,362.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $397,589.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,206,816. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after buying an additional 886,583 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 390,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 142,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,973,000.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

