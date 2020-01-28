Raiden Network Token (RDN) Achieves Market Cap of $6.35 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $1.09 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001339 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, Kyber Network and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007524 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Binance and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.