Ralph Lauren (RL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RL stock opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.31.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,351 shares of company stock worth $25,335,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

