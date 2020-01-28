Randolph Co Inc Acquires 13,633 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,303 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares makes up about 2.2% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc owned about 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,985,000 after purchasing an additional 603,746 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after purchasing an additional 181,332 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,950,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,374,000 after purchasing an additional 227,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,797,000 after purchasing an additional 60,488 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,021,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,689. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,941 shares of company stock valued at $987,623. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.