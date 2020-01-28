Randolph Co Inc Boosts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Randolph Co Inc grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc owned 0.09% of Old Republic International worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Calderon Alberto 44,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. 47,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

