Randolph Co Inc Buys 138,565 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,565 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 3.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.22. 5,801,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.