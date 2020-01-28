Randolph Co Inc Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Randolph Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after buying an additional 129,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,379,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 256,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,715,000 after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after buying an additional 41,008 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Cintas stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,518. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $181.17 and a 52 week high of $287.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

