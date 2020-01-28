Randolph Co Inc Has $15.44 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $127.75. 1,401,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average of $124.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

