Randolph Co Inc Purchases 2,216 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,994 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 282,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.5605 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

